Super *Star* Supporters of The Children’s Trust Aim to Raise Over £100,000 Running the TCS London Marathon

It’s only 32 days until the world’s most popular marathon takes place on Sunday 27th April in London. The UK’s leading charity for children with brain injury and neurodisability, The Children’s Trust has 53 dedicated runners, including McFly drummer Harry Judd. In total, these super *star* supporters are aiming to raise over £100,000 of incredibly vital funds which helps the charity give children with brain injury the chance to live the best life possible after an accident or illness.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Thiedke, The Children’s Trust chief executive said: “We are hugely grateful to everyone running on our behalf, who show unwavering dedication in their marathon training and commitment to raising money for The Children’s Trust.

“The essential support we offer to children and young people with brain injuries and their families, just wouldn’t be possible to deliver, without the amazing, continued support of everyone that fundraises for The Children’s Trust. We wish all our runners, the very best of luck. Please do support them, if you can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McFly drummer, Harry Judd explained: “I’m a big supporter of The Children’s Trust and their amazing work with children and young people who have experienced a brain injury. As a Dad to three gorgeous children and having a fantastic brother-in-law, who experienced a traumatic brain injury, when he was only 18, I know the life changing difference the dedicated team at The Children’s Trust can make to young people and their families’ lives.

Zac Lammas with his uncles James and Ollie Lammas

“Having that high level of professional and caring support is a life line to help children get back to living their best possible lives. I’ve seen first-hand the incredible efforts of this charity and I’m super keen to raise as much money as possible to help such a great cause.

“To the whole London Marathon squad, running for The Children’s Trust, I wish you all the best of luck. I know how hard you’ve been working because I’ve been training myself and it’s a huge commitment but it’s all worth it. The day, from experience, is incredible, so I hope you have an amazing time. Good luck with the fundraising too and just remember to try and have fun. Thank you for all your support for this amazing charity.”

Also running are James and Ollie Lammas, two uncles of former patient Zac Lammas (22), from West Sussex who stayed at The Children’s Trust residential rehabilitation centre in Tadworth, Surrey after a brain injury at the age of 16, which gave him only a 1% chance of survival. When Zac arrived at the charity’s residential rehabilitation centre, following a month in a coma at St George’s Hospital in London, Zac was unable to eat, walk or talk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the incredible work of The Children’s Trust, Zac regained all the skills he lost. He went back to school, completed his GCSEs and in 2024 passed his T Level qualification in engineering and now has a job in the sector! He is so incredibly grateful for their remarkable work and Zac together with his uncles and the rest of his family are big supporters of The Children’s Trust.

Zac Lammas

James Lammas added: “I’m running the London Marathon 2025 for The Children’s Trust and my nephew Zac. As a family we are hugely grateful for everything The Children’s Trust did for Zac and we look to support them however we can, so that they can support other children and their families.

“After suffering an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), when Zac arrived at The Children’s Trust in 2019, he was in a semi-comatose state, unable to move, talk, eat or do anything for himself. Through the team’s hard work and Zac’s determination to regain the abilities he had lost; he left the Children’s Trust four months later. In that time, he had regained his speech, ability to do some things for himself and was on his way to being able to walk again.

“Most importantly he left with a determination to carry on his rehabilitation and an optimism that he could do it. We will be forever grateful for the incredible efforts, the whole team put into helping Zac get his life back. My brother and I want to raise as much money as possible in the London Marathon to help more children and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To donate to any of the runners supporting The Children’s Trust in the TCS London Marathon please go to the following fundraising pages;

Notes to editors: The Children’s Trust is the UK’s leading charity for children with brain injury and neurodisability. We provide a range of rehabilitation, education, care, and community services to children and young people from across the UK with acquired brain injury, neurodisability and complex health needs.

Last year, the charity supported almost 500 children and their families through their rehabilitation centre in Surrey, dedicated school and Community Rehabilitation Service, as well as assisting almost 75,000 individuals with digital support and information.

For further information on The Children’s Trust visit thechildrenstrust.org.uk.