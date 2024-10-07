Supplytrain CIC and Kier partner to support construction careers in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supplytrain CIC and Kier Construction Southern have been working together to provide pathways into the construction industry for aspiring tradespeople in East Sussex.

Kier is currently building a state-of-the-art 54-bed Mental Health Hospital in Bexhill. As part of this build, Kier has committed to supporting Rother Council’s Local Employment & Skills Plan – supporting entry-level positions and apprenticeships on site, through its contractors, in various trades such as bricklaying, drylining and flooring.

100 aspiring local tradespeople

Supplytrain CIC, a social enterprise focused on creating fairer routes into work, was tasked with recruiting to the scheme and leading an assessment centre that brought a diverse set of candidates keen to demonstrate their suitability for the roles.

Construction Assessment Centre

The recruitment campaign was a great success with over 100 local people applying for the opportunity to work on site. Each person was offered an initial call to check the roles were suitable for them, before 25 candidates were invited to an interactive assessment centre on 1st October.

The assessment centre

23 out of 25 keen candidates arrived onsite at 7.30am to learn more about the site and prove themselves to the contractors.

Activities include:

Supplytrain welcome visitors

· Early start – get to site on time with the right gear

· Ice breaker activities – getting on with people

· Site tour – see where your career can go

· Subcontractor talks – learn about each role

Assessent Centre Build

· Team ‘building’ – building giant tetrahedrons as a team

o With activity resources and prizes provided by Go Construct

· Speed interviews – pitch to subcontractors

Why assess this way?

Assessent Centre Build 2

Demi Faye, Recruitment Lead, at Supplytrain CIC, explains: “We run an assessment centre, rather than relying on CV and interview alone, to help our clients recruit for the essential skills they need from their workforce. In this case, the activities were designed to tease out applicants’ reliability, work ethic, teamwork, understanding of health and safety and communication skills – all attributes needed to be successful on site.

“The applicants also get to hear directly from each subcontractor offering jobs, giving them an understanding of what it takes to make it in the construction industry and a better understanding of where they want to specialise. This way of recruiting really does work well for both applicants. Several applicants have been offered jobs and will soon start their careers on this amazing build!”

Kier’s point of view

Ed Dwight, Senior Project Manager for Kier Construction Southern, said: “This partnership is about providing opportunities to help local people understand the variety of opportunities to work in construction and have the chance to access good jobs. The day was very well run by Supplytrain with a good standard of applicant. We’re really pleased to be involved, supporting Rother Council’s Local Employment and Skills Plan, and facilitating our supply chain’s access to fresh talent.”

Hear from a subcontractor

Megan Gardiner, Head of Procurement, Blade Flooring said: “We’re about to start work on the Combe Valley site, so having Supplytrain and Kier organise a day for us to meet local talent, see them physically working on a team-based task and interviewing them was extremely helpful.

Explaining what it takes to make it in construction

“Supplytrain offered such standout personnel that we are going to offer a full-time permanent trainee position to a candidate that I’m confident will be an excellent fit for our company. It really was a great day, well organised and made the interview and selection process effortless.”

Hear from an attendee

Connor Coleman, one of the attendees at the Assessment Centre said: “I just wanted to say thank you Supplytrain for the opportunity to get my career going and being so helpful throughout the assessment centre. I was very nervous coming, but the way it was all organised was more than great, and I hope to be offered a start in construction by one of the subcontractors in the near future.”