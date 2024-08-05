Sussex brewery takes its beer to customers

While continuing to search for a suitable venue to open its first taproom, a Sussex brewery has decided to take its beer out to customers instead.

Over the August bank holiday weekend, Three Acre Brewery will setup a mobile bar and beer garden in Uckfield.

The pop-up bar will be open on Saturday and Sunday, August 24 and 25 in Luxford Fields, serving pints of locally-produced beers and a range of street food.

“We know that many of our regular customers can’t wait for us to open our first taproom”, says Three Acre’s marketing director, Chester Broad.

“Rest assured; we are fully committed to this but have so far been unable to find the right premises. This is not for want of trying and we will continue to put in offers on suitable high street sites.”

The brewery, based near Blackboys, hopes that its holiday weekend mobile bar will be a hit with the many people who have supported the idea of a permanent taproom.

It’s allowing those who backed the Crowdfunder online appeal to use their Beer Credits at the temporary bar all weekend.

“Come along, bring some friends and enjoy our delicious Sussex-brewed beer in the sunshine”, says Chester. “We’ve got a range of street food vans joining us and some new brews for everyone to try.”