Sussex businesses come together to support local charity

Earlier this year, six Sussex businesses came together to attend a reception hosted by Wealden Talking News (WTN) in their Heathfield studio to thank them for their continued support and sponsorship.

WTN sends weekly local news and monthly magazine recordings to blind and partially sighted people across East & West Sussex.

Their service, honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) in 2022, is free and they have no paid staff so sponsorship is hugely appreciated and covers nearly a third of their running costs.

Attendees and sponsors included Julian Wates & Mark Alger from the Heathfield Chamber of Commerce, Catriona Stead from Melina Joy Opticians, Dave Cleworth & Jeremy Heynes from Barracloughs the Opticians, Roger Clark & Tim Williams from The Rotary Club of Heathfield & Waldron, John Tarling from The Rotary Club of Brighton, Richard Foster of Richard Foster Piano Tuning and Servicing and Joanne Green from Swindells Chartered Accountants. Sponsors not able to attend the reception included Cranwell Health Solutions and Eye Masters.

Chairman, Alan Cook with trustees Dianne Steele, Heather Halit and Sue Dix, thanking our Sponsors.

The sponsors had a tour of the recording studio, made a short recording about their organisation for WTN listeners and were presented with a certificate. Dave Cleworth of Barraclough’s The Opticians said “WTN is the epitome of a well-oiled machine! It’s an admirable thing to do, both insightful and inspirational. We are delighted to be able to support their valuable work”.