Sussex care home resident raises £1,360 at art auction to mark National Day of Arts in Care Homes

A resident at HC-One’s Oakhill House Care Home in Horsham, Sussex, has been celebrating after selling his works at his very own art auction.

Gerry Plummer, aged 84, has painted more than 100 paintings since moving into Oakhill House care home.

To help celebrate the ‘National Day of Arts in Care Homes’, his paintings were exhibited and then sold in an auction at the HC-One care home on Friday, September 20.

The National Day of Arts in Care Homes is an annual event run by the National Activity Providers Association (NAPA). It aims to champion, promote and encourage arts engagement in care settings and promote the wellbeing benefits of these activities for residents.

Steve Plummer, Gerry Plummer and John Milne MP.

The National Day of Arts in Care Homes takes place on September 24 and is an annual event where care homes and art partners can take part by organising an arts activity, no matter how big or small, involving any art-form.

The auction was attended by local dignitaries including John Milne, MP for Horsham, and Councillor John Olsen of Horsham District Council.

There was a special celebrity auctioneer to run proceedings, Andy Scarborough, who has previously appeared on BBC’s art auction show ‘Flog It!’

In addition to the special guests, the auction was attended by members of the local community, as well as residents and their relatives. There was a very strong turn-out and everyone at the care home enjoyed the occasion.

Andy Scarborough and Gerry Plummer.

The auction was organised by Oakhill House care home’s Wellbeing Coordinator, Angela Bollans, who spent weeks planning the event and advertising it locally.

Speaking after the auction, Angela Bollans, Wellbeing Coordinator, said: “We are so proud of Gerry and his dedication to producing his wonderful artwork in preparation for The National Day of Arts in Care Homes.

“When Elga, the Home Manager and I approached Gerry with this opportunity he wasn’t sure if he could paint enough to put an exhibition on, but over 100 paintings later we were all amazed!”

Gerry says he has always had the gift of art and being able to focus on his passion has made his transition into his new home more comfortable. During his career he was a carer looking after young adults with learning disabilities, and also worked as a shoe cobbler. Art has always played a big part in Gerry’s life, and although he wears an eye patch for medical reasons it has not stopped him from fulfilling his passion for art.

When Gerry was asked how painting makes him feel, he replied: "It has a calming effect and that helps produce more creativity onto the canvas. It has helped me settle here at Oakhill House and given me a purpose and retained my independence, and now I feel part of the family.

“I feel honoured to have met our MP, John Milne, who was able to attend the auction and buy my paintings."

As part of the portfolio for this auction Gerry produced a painting titled ‘Home’ which the guest auctioneer Andy Scarborough purchased and donated back to Oakhill House care home.

Overall, the auction raised £1,360, some of which will be made available to residents to fund special activities.

Angela Bollans said: “When we told Gerry how much we raised he said he was happy to be sitting down because he was shocked - but very happy and emotionally grateful that so many people supported the cause and liked his paintings.

“Now the corridors of Oakhill House are empty, but Gerry has promised he will be painting again soon!”

John Milne, MP for Horsham stated: "Thanks so much to the staff of Oakhill House for their hospitality and the chance to see Gerry’s amazing artwork. You can feel from the moment you walk through the door that this is a home with a genuine caring atmosphere.”