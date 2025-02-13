Sussex charities and not-for-profits invited to free AI event

Ansvar Insurance, an expert insurer for the charity, not-for-profit, care and faith sectors, is hosting a free workshop, ‘How you can utilise AI for your charity,’ on Wednesday 12th March. Charity representatives can attend in person at Ansvar’s Community Hub in Brighton, or join virtually.

The event will feature a presentation from Victoria Jarrett from design agency Factor3, who will introduce AI technology and share insights on how it can benefit the charity sector. The session will include helpful tips on using AI applications, followed by a Q&A session where attendees can ask questions and discuss specific challenges.

For those attending in person, the event will run from 11am to 1:30pm, with pre-event tea, coffee and pastries and a post-event lunch, providing a great opportunity for Sussex-based charities to network. Virtual attendees from charities across the UK can join via Microsoft Teams from 11:15am to 12:30pm.

Representatives from charities attending a previous workshop at Ansvar’s Community Hub.

David Eccles, Head of Distribution at Ansvar, commented:

“We understand the challenges charities face in today's environment, and we're committed to supporting them however we can. AI presents a wealth of opportunities for the sector, and our workshop aims to equip not-for-profit organisations with the insights they need to implement these technologies effectively.”

Charities and organisations wishing to attend are asked to email [email protected] by Monday 24th February, confirming whether they will be attending in person or virtually. Those joining online will receive a Microsoft Teams invite.

Ansvar’s Community Hub is a dedicated workspace for charities and not-for-profits, offering a range of amenities free of charge, including meeting spaces, training facilities and hot-desking options. The space is located at Ansvar’s Brighton offices and can be booked via its website - ansvar.co.uk/giving-back/community-hub/