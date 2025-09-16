Sussex charities invited to wellbeing workshop

Ansvar Insurance will welcome Patrick Regan OBE, founder and director of Brighter Days – a wellbeing training organisation – for a free workshop on Monday 30th September. The session is aimed at charity and not-for-profit employees and volunteers, offering practical support for the pressures of working in the third sector.

Drawing on his extensive experience supporting charities and communities across the UK, Patrick will share insights to help people manage high workloads, constant funding challenges, increasing community need and managing a work/life balance.

The event will take place in Ansvar’s Community Hub at its Brighton offices, with the option to join remotely via Microsoft Teams. In-person attendees will be welcomed with refreshments from 11am before the workshop begins at 11:15am. The session will conclude at 1pm, followed by a networking lunch for those attending on site. Remote participants will be able to join the live presentation and Q&A.

Jane Perkins, Marketing Manager at Ansvar, a specialist insurer for the charity and not-for-profit sectors, commented:

“Working closely with charities, we see first-hand the incredible dedication of staff and volunteers, as well as the heavy pressures they often face. This workshop is about equipping them with practical tools and offering space to reflect on how to sustain their own wellbeing.”

Those interested in attending the free workshop, either in person or online, can register by emailing the Ansvar team at [email protected].

Ansvar’s Community Hub is a complimentary resource for charities and not-for-profits, providing meeting rooms, training facilities and hot-desking options at its Brighton headquarters.