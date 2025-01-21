Sussex Emmaus celebrates the first anniversary of its sustainable clothing store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homelessness charity Sussex Emmaus is celebrating the first anniversary of its vintage clothing social enterprise, Outfit London Road.

To mark the occasion, the charity is inviting the local community to a special late-night shopping event on Thursday, 30 January, from 6 pm to 8 pm at 71 London Road, Brighton.

The evening provides a chance to shop sustainably, find unique bargains, and meet Emmaus staff and companions. As a thank you for the support received during its first year, customers can also take advantage of a 3-for-2 special offer.

Since its opening, Outfit London Road has established itself as a popular destination for vintage clothing, pre-loved designer labels, and second-hand accessories. The shop plays a vital role in Sussex Emmaus’ aim to help individuals rebuild their lives after homelessness. It offers companions—residents at Sussex Emmaus’s Portslade site who have experienced homelessness—work opportunities, training, and development. Additionally, it generates crucial funds to support the charity’s services.

Staff and companions from Sussex Emmaus model some of the latest items from the Outfit, London Road second-hand clothing shop.

Cosmea Kavadellas, Manager at Outfit London, said, “We have had a fantastic first year here at Outfit London Road and are excited to celebrate with the local community. The late-night shopping event, which includes a 3-for-2 special offer, is our way of saying thank you for helping us make the shop such a success. Customers love that they can shop sustainably, find vintage bargains, and support people who have experienced homelessness.”

The Outfit London late-night shopping event will take place on Thursday 30 January, 6pm-8pm at 71 London Road, Brighton, BN1 4JE.

For more information about Sussex Emmaus visit emmausbrighton.co.uk/