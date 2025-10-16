Sussex Facilities Management donates energy-saving air fryers in partnership with UKHarvest

The initiative is designed to give local households a practical way to save on energy costs and reduce food waste at a time when many families are continuing to feel the effects of rising prices. With Ofgem confirming another national energy price rise from 1st October, the donation comes at a particularly critical moment for households across Sussex.

"As a delivery partner for LEAP [Local Energy Advice Partnership], we’re committed to supporting practical community projects that make a real difference," said Mark Jackson, Managing Director of SFM. "Air fryers use much less energy than conventional ovens, so they can help people save money while still enjoying home-cooked meals. By teaming up with UKHarvest, we’re also highlighting the importance of reducing food waste at home."

UKHarvest redistributes surplus edible food and provides food education supporting households to reduce food waste and create healthy, sustainable meals. The charity will oversee the raffles at each hub. The food hubs are open to all local residents, with no restrictions on who can attend. Air fryers will be offered as prizes during the community events and funds raised will go towards supporting the charity’s ongoing work.

"Partnerships like this show the positive impact businesses and charities can create together," said Sian Georgeou of UKHarvest. "Combining food education with energy-efficient cooking – especially as World Food Day approaches on the 16th – is a great way to give households practical tools to save money and reduce waste."

The collaboration also supports SFM’s wider role with LEAP, which provides free advice to eligible residents on reducing their energy costs and tackling energy poverty. While SFM won’t be delivering LEAP at every hub, its trained advisers are working across Sussex to help households access energy-saving solutions at no cost. Eligibility criteria can be found via the LEAP website at www.applyforleap.org.uk.

• Whyke Hub, Chichester – 24th October

• Haywards Heath – 31st October

• Burgess Hill – 10th November

• Southwick – 12th November

• Worthing – 20th November

1 . Contributed Sian Georgeou of UKHarvest, Mark Jackson of SFM, Joanna Lodge of UKHarvest, and Aneela Rose of Rose Media Group donate 10 air fryers to the food charity Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed SFM-donated air dryers will be raffled to raise funds for food charity UKHarvest Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Aneela Rose (Rose Media Group), Mark Jackson (SFM) speaking with Sian Georgeou at UKHarvest Photo: Submitted