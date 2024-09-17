Sussex gardener who raised £120k for Macmillan marks 40th anniversary of charity partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Geoff Stonebanks is one of the National Garden Scheme volunteers who has helped to raise £19 million for Macmillan, funding more than 150 Macmillan nurses.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex gardener, who has raised £120,000 for Macmillan, has shared his story to mark the 40th anniversary of Macmillan Cancer Support’s charity partnership with the National Garden Scheme.

Geoff Stonebanks, 71, from Seaford in East Sussex, first started opening his garden ‘Driftwood’ after Macmillan nurses supported his father in 2007. He went on to set up the Macmillan Coastal Garden Trail, raising an incredible £120,000 for the Macmillan Horizon Centre in Brighton and earning him an invitation to a Royal garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the last 40 years the National Garden Scheme has raised more than £19 million for Macmillan through private garden openings, helping to fund more than 150 Macmillan nurses.

Geoff Stonebanks in his award winning garden 'Driftwood'.

They have also made major contributions to the construction of three brand new cancer centres, the NGS Macmillan Wellbeing Centre in Bristol, the NGS Macmillan Unit in Chesterfield and the Y Bwthyn NGS Macmillan Specialist Palliative Care Unit in South Wales.

Over the past 14 years Geoff has welcomed 23,000 visitors to his award-winning garden, served 10,000 portions of cake and brewed more than 12,000 cuppas.

He said: “Over the years, so many garden visitors have told me how they or their families have benefitted from the Horizon Centre, and that’s a big driver for me to keep fundraising. Come rain, come shine, my garden visitors always bring the very best to Driftwood. For me, visitors are the final ingredient that brings my garden to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the 40th anniversary celebration event, National Garden Scheme President Mary Berry met with Macmillan nurses from across the UK to hear about the support they provide to people living with cancer.

She said: “I’m immensely proud to be President of the National Garden Scheme and to celebrate all the incredible work that the charity does in supporting some of the UK’s best-loved nursing and health charities. Who doesn’t enjoy a relaxing garden visit and delicious cake for tea, the owners sharing their beautiful gardens to raise money so passionately, for the National Garden Scheme.

"The partnership with Macmillan has flourished for 40 years and these substantial donations have helped create new cancer centres and employ their specialist nurses.”

Commenting on the partnership anniversary, Gemma Peters, Chief Executive of Macmillan Cancer Support, said, “The National Garden Scheme have had an incredible impact over the last 40 years, helping us continue to fund vital cancer support services and do whatever it takes for people living with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our partnership together champions the physical and mental health benefits of gardening, which we know can be valuable and comforting for those facing a cancer diagnosis. It’s thanks to the 3,500 garden openers, county organisers, staff, and trustees that we can be there for the growing number of people who need us.”

You can find out more about Macmillan’s partnership with the National Garden Scheme here. Or if you’d like to visit a National Garden Scheme garden to support Macmillan www.ngs.org.uk