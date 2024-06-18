Sussex GP completes London to Brighton Bike Ride to raise money for vital heart research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Sussex pedalled his way to success in the London to Brighton Bike Ride for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) on Sunday, in a team with four friends.

Ketan Kansagra, a 50 year old GP from Sussex, was one of the over 12,000 riders on June 16 who took on the mammoth distance from Clapham Common to the Brighton seafront, all with the same mission to fund lifesaving research.

The BHF’s flagship fundraising event, which has now been running for almost half a century, raised over £1 million for the charity’s groundbreaking research into new treatments and cures for heart and circulatory diseases. Ketan cycled with four of his friends, and together they raised an incredible £1,000 by doing the gruelling 54-mile cycle.

“As a GP, I see so many people who are worried about their hearts, whether it’s high blood pressure, diet, or obesity,” Ketan said. “I always point patients to the BHF, as they give information so concisely. Cycling is a lovely sport that’s easy on your joints and good for the heart. Four or five of us usually go out together as a way of exercising and catching up at the same time.

Dr Ketan Kansagra, Dr Nigel Hills, Dr Tariq Jahangir, Dr Ash Patel, Hirak Majumdar.

“Very sadly, one of our good friends lost a daughter who was born with congenital heart disease. We now take part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride each year in her memory.”

Ketan rode with fellow GPs, Dr Nigel Hills and Dr Tariq Jahangir, consultant physician Dr Ash Patel, and associate director Hirak Majumdar.

Upon flying through the finish line, Ketan said: “Taking part in this year’s British Heart Foundation (BHF) London to Brighton Bike Ride was a truly incredible experience. The route was stunning although brutal at times. The crowds at the end were wonderful and it felt so nice to have so many people cheering me on along the seafront.

“The research that the BHF does makes such a difference to the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases. I’m proud to know I’m doing as much as I can to support their amazing work to help fund the next big scientific breakthrough.”

Roisin Atkinson, Senior Events Manager at the BHF, added: “It’s fantastic to see Ketan’s passion and determination in helping us fund lifesaving research. Without the dedication of our cyclists and the commitment of fundraisers like Ketan, we wouldn’t be able to fund research that has already broken new ground, revolutionised treatments and transformed the lives of millions of people in the UK.

“The stories of why our amazing supporters take part in our London to Brighton Bike Ride never fails to impress us. It’s truly heartwarming to see Ketan join thousands of other riders to take on this challenge to help save and improve lives.”

This year, the London to Brighton Bike Ride also welcomed GB Olympic gymnast Ellie Downie, who cycled in memory of her brother Josh, who died from a sudden cardiac arrest aged 24, and renowned scientist, Sir Patrick Vallance who led a team called ‘Biking for Breakthroughs’. Sir Patrick’s team raised nearly £28,000 for the charity.