Sussex Green Living expands pollination education trail to support pollinators this spring

Spring is a crucial time for pollinators, yet many of these vital species are in trouble. With over 1,500 insect species contributing to pollination in the UK, their decline due to habitat loss, climate change, pollution, light pollution, and overly tidy gardens poses a significant threat to biodiversity. Sussex Green Living (SGL) is taking action to raise awareness and inspire change by expanding its Pollination Education Station (PES) trail.

Two new PES have been installed recently, one at St Peter's School in Cowfold and the other at St Philip's Primary School in Uckfield as part of this growing initiative, joining existing stations designed to educate and engage communities about the importance of pollinators. These stations highlight the role of key pollinating insects, including bumblebees, hoverflies, solitary bees, wasps, butterflies, moths, and beetles, true heroes of pollination. By providing information and practical tips, the PES trail encourages individuals and organisations to take steps to support these essential creatures. (The QR code on the PES sign links to the Solutions page on the SGL website.)

Carrie Cort founder and, CEO of Sussex Green Living, said: "We are delighted to be expanding the trail and working with schools and businesses to raise awareness of this critical issue. Pollinators are essential for biodiversity and food production, and through these education stations, we hope to inspire more people to take action in their own communities."

One of the best ways to help pollinators in early spring is by ensuring they have access to nectar and pollen-rich plants as they emerge from winter. Plants that bloom early in the year play a vital role in sustaining these insects. Some of the best choices for supporting pollinators include catkin-producing trees such as willow and hazel, as well as primroses, snow drops, crocuses, bugle, hellebores, and Viburnum.

A simple but effective way to help is to embrace a more natural approach to gardening. Allowing areas of your garden to grow wild, reducing chemical use, and participating in initiatives like ‘No Mow May’ can significantly benefit pollinators. Lawns left unmown provide essential habitats and food sources, enabling bees and other insects to thrive.

With pollinators facing mounting pressures, community engagement is key. Sussex Green Living’s Pollination Education Stations offer a valuable tool for spreading awareness and encouraging action. Do you know of a location that could host a PES and help educate more people on the importance of pollinators? Get in touch with Sussex Green Living to find out more.

As we step into spring, keep an eye out for pollinators visiting your garden or local green spaces.