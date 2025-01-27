Sussex Heritage Shipley Arts Festival's 25th anniversary concert series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The annual launch and preview of the Shipley Arts Festival is always a cause for excitement and this year there is a particular reason to celebrate as the festival marks it’s 25th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The preview and launch was once again hosted by Toovey’s where Festival Director Andrew Bernardi gathered an array of world class and young musicians, the Festival Friends and sponsors for an evening of celebration and music.

It is a remarkable achievement to have established one of the country’s leading regional music festivals in just 25 years. Andrew explained how it all began: “I met Christina Maude and Ginny de Zoete through a charity concert at Shipley Parish Church. Afterwards we got together at the Selsey Arms and met Gordon Lindsay at his home and the festival was born!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew’s life as a violinist has taken him all over the world but it is his family and being rooted in the heart of Sussex with its gentle hills, countryside, towns and communities which feed and inspire him.

World class musicians Andrew Bernardi, Maria Marchant, Jonathan Few and Anando Mukerjee with young musicians Grace Shearing and Robyn Cheong.

Speaking on the evening Andrew thanked his wife Lucy and son Josh, and said: “What we all have in common with our sponsors, friends and patrons are our shared values. A belief in our communities and young people, and that there is a place for excellence.”

He is following in the footsteps of musicians and composers like John Ireland, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Sir Edward Elgar who lived and worked in Sussex. Through the festival and its patrons Andrew Bernardi, continues to commission new and exciting work from some of our nation’s leading contemporary composers.

I ask him what his violin means to him. He reflects: “The Stradivarius violin is a remarkable instrument with an extraordinary range.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relationships are important to the success of the Shipley Arts Festival and the array of international musicians who return year after year are responding to the aspirations, loyalty and vision of its Artistic Director, Andrew Bernardi.

Andrew Bernardi and Rupert Toovey at the launch of the 2025 Shipley Arts Festival.

As the longest standing sponsor of the Shipley Arts Festival I am delighted that Toovey’s and myself remain at the heart of this remarkable celebration of music and community.

Together with our fellow sponsors NFU Mutual at Horsham, Henfield and Chichester, Nyetimber and Kreston Reeves we wish Andrew Bernardi and his Shipley Arts Festival every success with the 25th anniversary concert season.

For more information on the forthcoming Shipley Arts Festival and to book your tickets visit the box office at www.bmglive.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com - and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.