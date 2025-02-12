Sussex hospices appoint Stuart Palma as new CEO

Local hospices St Barnabas House in Worthing, Martlets in Hove and children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House near Arundel, have announced the successful appointment of their new Chief Executive, Stuart Palma.

A physiotherapist by background, Stuart brings a wealth of experience from across the health and care sector, including senior roles at NHS England and most recently, NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board, as the Chief Allied Health Professions Officer & Director of All-Age Continuing Care, providing him with valuable insight into the local healthcare system.

The news follows last year’s announcement that St Barnabas Hospices (incorporating St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House) would be merging with Martlets during 2024, a process that is now nearing completion to form the newly created Southern Hospice Group.

“It’s a very exciting time to be joining the charity. Having previously been a Trustee for St Barnabas Hospices, I have seen first-hand the essential work that the hospices do for adults, children, young people and their families across Sussex and South-East Hampshire and I'm thrilled to be part of that,” says Stuart.

Stuart Palmaplaceholder image
Stuart Palma

“My priority as Chief Executive will be to ensure the delivery of the merger business plan, building on the excellent work that’s taken place so far and bringing together two teams who not only share extensive knowledge and experience, but who also share a passion and vision for exceptional palliative and end-of-life care in our communities.”

Mike Rymer, the charity's Chair of Trustees, added: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Stuart to the hospices’ leadership team. His experience leading on NHS transformation and organisational development programmes will be invaluable to us as we enter a crucial period in our newly formed group’s history. We’re confident that Stuart has the requisite vision and leadership to help us build an organisation that will continue to offer the best care to those who need us for many years to come.

“I also wish to take the opportunity to extend my sincere thanks to Amanda Fadero, the outgoing CEO. Amanda joined us over three years ago and I, along with the Board of Trustees, am immensely grateful for the experience, wisdom and vision she has provided not only to the hospices but also with our immediate partners and the wider health system.”

Stuart is due to join the group in April.

