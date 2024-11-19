Sussex made short short film 'Aguska' wins big at Birmingham Film Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The star packed anti bullying awareness short film, made to support the work of the charity 'Kidscape' was awarded the prestiguous 'Audience Award' at the Birmingham Film Festival on Saturday 16th November 2024.

'Aguska' had its official premiere at the Birmingham Film Festival on 10 September 2024 and stars Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral) and football legends Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea WFC and Canada international) and Aguska, 6 times world ladies freestyle football champion and Guinness Book of Records winner.

Bullying is an issue that affects people regardless of their gender or age. Quite often it’s downplayed, swept under the carpet or even ignored. Aguska is a short film that aims to raise awareness by not only focusing on bullying in sport but also how friendship and teamwork can be a powerful way of stopping it.

The film stars some young actors who have a huge future like Tegan Muggeridge, Georgiana Spencer, Skye Kilgallon and features the unmistakeable music of Chumbawumba, Aguska is a film with a strong and powerful message.

Executive Producer Herb Jackson Jnr and rising star actress Tegan Muggeridge at the Birmingham Film Festival

Additionally, Horsham Sparrows Female footballers played a key part in the film with support from South Lodge Hotel, Broadbridge Heath and Horsham football clubs.

Bryony Glover, Head of Digital Services at the charity Kidscape commented:

“When you’re being bullied, it can feel like you’re utterly alone. That’s why the film’s message is so important: help is out there. Whether the bullying is in a sports team, community, or a school, we want children to know that they can get support. Together, we can stand up to bullying and make it stop.”

Aguska is the latest film production from Horsham based Fact Not Fiction Films. Since their creation in 2006, Fact Not Fiction Films have made a large number of captivating documentaries and public awareness short films. These have helped create awareness of a wide range of issues such as dementia, mental health in young adults, PTSD in the military, Lobular breast cancer and now, bullying in sport. Their previous short film 'Angel Fleet' and has been submitted for consideration to the 97th Academy Awards for their consideration.

For more information about the 'Aguska' film please visit: https://aguskafilm.com/