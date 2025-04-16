Sussex man taking on London Marathon to raise money to help feed hungry children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A kind-hearted teacher from Worth School in West Sussex is taking on the London Marathon to raise funds to help feed hungry children in some of the world's poorest countries.

Tom Wilkinson, 26, will run the gruelling 26.2-mile route across the capital on 27 April while fundraising for Mary’s Meals.

Mary’s Meals serves its school meals to more than 2.6 million children in 16 countries, including Ethiopia, Haiti and Malawi. The promise of a daily meal encourages children into the classroom where they will gain an education that can be their ladder out of poverty.

For Tom, Head of Performance at Worth School, running has a special meaning. He says: “My life and career has been surrounded by sport but the deeper reason I started running was down to the mental health side of things. In the COVID period when I was at university, I went from being a high-performance athlete, getting scholarships and being a semi-professional footballer to nothing and I needed to find a new way to deal with my emotions, so I started running.

Children in Zambia enjoying a school meal from Mary's Meals.

“Being able to raise awareness for mental health as well as being able to raise money for Mary’s Meals is powerful. Being on a run makes you feel how lucky you are.”

Roy Peachey, Supporter Engagement Officer for London and South East (South) at Mary’s Meals, says: “We’re so grateful to Tom for choosing to support us in his London Marathon challenge this year, and for everyone who has donated to him.

“Not only will Tom be able to do himself proud by taking part in the Marathon, his amazing efforts will help us provide more hungry children with the gifts of food, joy and hope.”

Roy continues: “The London Marathon is an amazing bucket list experience and in 2026 Mary's Meals is excited to have guaranteed charity places in the race.

Teacher Tom Wilkinson is taking on the London Marathon to raise funds for Mary’s Meals.

“To join the Mary's Meals team and help to feed more hungry children, get in touch for more information and register your interest by contacting [email protected].”

It costs just £19.15 for Mary’s Meals to feed a child at school for a whole year.

To find out more about the work of Mary’s Meals, or to get involved, please visit marysmeals.org.uk.