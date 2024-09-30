Sussex pub honoured for 40 Years in Good Beer Guide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Simon and Beth Johnson took over The White Horse in January 1982, Maggie Thatcher was the Prime Minister and The Falkland Islands were about to become the year’s main talking point. Almost 43 years later, The White Horse in Maplehurst is still going strong under their careful stewardship. On Saturday, they were presented with a special award by North Sussex CAMRA, to mark their appearance in 40 consecutive issues of The Good Beer Guide.

They showcase local real ales, ciders and produce. Local Sussex breweries such as Downlands, Kissingate and Harveys feature regularly on the ever changing cask beer lines that always feature a perfectly kept range of a Best Bitter, a Stout , Porter or Mild usually alongside a Pale.

All their food is home cooked on the premises, particularly the pies and their famous chilli. Such consistency would be difficult over a decade or so, but to keep their standards so high for over 40 years is unique in the trade.

The White Horse isn’t just about great beer—it’s a vibrant village hub.

With a strong sense of community, visit more than a couple of times and you will be greeted by name.

They host a number of events through the year from Wassailing in the village orchard in January, through to their famous Christmas raffle in December.

The pub hosts regular meetings of local groups and societies (Horsham Historical Society, Sussex Historical Search Society, Horsham Twinning events for example), car and motorbike clubs and have regular visits from groups of cyclists. Through the year many Morris groups meet at the pub, keeping ancient local traditions alive (Broadwood Morris, Magog, Mythago, Chanctonbuty Morris and Anocalypse Now). Their darts team plays in the local league.

Simon and Beth’s dedication to maintaining high standards for over four decades has cemented The White Horse as a cornerstone of the Maplehurst community.