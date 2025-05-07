Sussex resident tracks down family of WWII soldier to reunite them with family heirloom 80 years on

Debbie Blaxall from Sussex and her sister grew up with the story of a pocket watch and a soldier’s photograph which had been left with their grandparents for safe keeping during World War II.

Following an extensive search, Debbie and her family, with the help of Ancestry, have managed to identify the soldier in the photo as Arnold Sharrocks, a dedicated serviceman in the British Army during World War II, and reunite the treasured item with his daughter, Janet, 80 years following the end of the war.

Today marks the first time Janet and Debbie have met as they join Ancestry at its Table of History to honour Arnold Sharrocks contribution to WWII.

Arnold served with the 103rd Light Anti-Aircraft Regiment before transitioning to the Corps of Military Police. Stationed across the UK and eventually in Europe, Arnold was awarded the France and Germany Star for his service.

Ancestry,the global leader in family history, is commemorating 80 hidden heroes of World War II this VE Day by spotlighting the role and contributions of people across the country. Its "Table of History" pays tribute to untold stories from WWII with each place setting dedicated to everyday Britons who made invaluable contributions to the war effort.

1 . Contributed Highlighting the nation’s contribution to WWII, Ancestry’s ‘Table of History’ lines London’s Southbank to commemorate 80 hidden heroes in a recreation of the quintessentially British and iconic VE Day street parties of 1945. Photo: Submitted

