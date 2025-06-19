Sussex residents asked to survey spectacular stag beetles this summer

Residents across Sussex and beyond are being asked to keep an eye out for spectacular stag beetles this summer and record any sightings online, as part of a wildlife charity’s national Great Stag Hunt survey.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Stag Hunt, run by People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES), has been running for over 25 years. Native stag beetles – with the males’ iconic antler-like jaws – have sadly become extinct in parts of in Britain and Europe, where they used to live. Data from the Great Stag Hunt, collected since 1998, is vital for conservationists to understand where stag beetles remain, where they’re no longer living and what the impact of climate change might be on populations.

Taking part is easy: people in all corners of England, Scotland and Wales are asked to simply look out for these impressive insects and record any sightings online (ptes.org/gsh). Whether you’re out on a walk, commuting, on the school run, walking your dog or heading to the pub – anyone can take part!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stag beetles are often found in urban and suburban gardens and parks, as well as woodland edges and the wider countryside. They’re also often spotted basking on sunlit walls and warm tarmac surfaces, while their larvae (large white grubs) are found underground, among the roots of old tree stumps. Males are instantly recognisable with their antler-like jaws and are often seen flying on warm sunny evenings in search of females, which are slightly smaller and more conker-coloured.

A male stag beetle

No prior experience is needed as free online beetle ID guides are available to help volunteers recognise a stag beetle compared to other insects, such as the lesser stag beetle – the stag beetle’s smaller cousin. But if you aren’t sure what you’ve seen, submit a photo and PTES will verify your sighting.

Stag beetles are mostly found in southern England (except the chalky soils of the North and South Downs), but there are hotspots in the Severn Valley and in coastal parts of the southwest. Last year, an incredible 15,000 records of stag beetles were submitted by thousands of volunteers, with over 2,600 spotted in Hampshire, over 2,100 in Greater London and over 1,700 in Surrey. PTES would like to hear from people in these areas, but also in all corners of Britain as each year sightings are often recorded in unexpected regions which helps build a national picture of how stag beetles are faring.

David Wembridge, Conservation Research and Strategy Officer at People’s Trust for Endangered Species, who runs the Great Stag Hunt said: “Stag beetles are fascinating insects, spending most of their lives - three to five years - underground before emerging as adults in search of a mate. Unfortunately, their populations are under threat due to the loss of deadwood habitats from gardens, parks, and woodlands, which are essential habitats for their life cycle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In urban areas, stag beetles are vulnerable to traffic and footfall as they bask on warm tarmac surfaces. That’s why it’s so important to ensure we leave space for stag beetles and other wildlife in our towns and cities. Taking part in the Great Stag Hunt is a simple but powerful way for people to help us understand and conserve these incredible insects. We hope many people will get involved again this summer.”

People across Britain are being asked to record any sightings of spectacular stag beetles as part of PTES’ Great Stag Hunt survey 2025.

Other top tips to help stag beetles

Retain old tree stumps and deadwood in gardens, parks and woodlands, to encourage habitat creation If you see a stag beetle on a road or other tarmac surface, carefully move it into a garden border or nearby green space. They’re gentle giants, despite their appearance! Cover any water butts and if you have a pond, make sure there’s an escape route Mimimise use of weed matting so that stag beetles can easily emerge from the soil If you live in a stag beetle hotspot, take part in the Stag Beetle Count. For this, simply walk along the same local transect for 30 minutes six times between June and July on warm, sunny evenings. For more information, visit stagbeetles.ptes.org/stag-beetle-count/

Nida Al-Fulaij, CEO at People’s Trust for Endangered Species added: “Data gathered from citizen science surveys such as the Great Stag Hunt are essential for tracking progress towards the government’s legally binding biodiversity targets outlined in the Environmental Act 2021. Understanding trends in invertebrate populations is challenging but, with the public’s help, we are able to learn more about the smaller creatures who share our world and target conservation efforts effectively.”

To find out more, visit stagbeetles.ptes.org

And, if you’re on social media, PTES would love to see your stag beetle snaps using #GreatStagHunt and tagging @PTES.