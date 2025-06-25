Sussex singletons in their 60s discover love onboard a cruise ship

Colin Deans (75) and Teresa ‘Terry’ Gilbey (78) from Yapton, West Sussex, are two of TUI Bognor Regis’ customers, however, their love started onboard a Marella Cruises’ ship.

Cruising separately on Marella Discovery 2, with Colin embarking on his first cruise aboard the Thomson Majesty in 2014, and Terry following suit in 2016. Little did they know that their paths would cross in the most magical way onboard this ship.

In January 2018, Colin and Terry found themselves on Marella Discovery 2. Colin, traveling solo after the loss of his beloved wife, and Terry, accompanied by her daughter after losing her husband, were both seeking solace and adventure. Their first encounter was nothing short of enchanting. As they danced the night away in the Live Room, their eyes met, and a spark was ignited. It was a moment that would change their lives forever.

Since that fateful night, Colin and Terry have become inseparable, sharing their love for cruising and each other. They have embarked on an impressive 30 Marella cruises together, creating countless memories along the way.

Terry and Colin onboard Marella Discovery 2

Their special memories onboard are abundant. From dining at the senior officers' table on July 24, 2019, to receiving chocolate strawberries and wine in their cabin for special occasions, every cruise has been filled with joy and celebration. Birthdays in the Caribbean, Christmas cruises, and many other unforgettable moments have made their journeys extraordinary.

Colin and Terry have explored some of the most beautiful ports in the world, with favourites including Aruba, Curacao, Rhodes, Bequia, and Funchal. Each destination has added a unique charm to their adventures, making every cruise a new and exciting experience.

The decision to book a cruise holiday was driven by a desire for something different. Colin wanted to explore new horizons, while Terry had always dreamed of cruising but was held back by her late husband's motion sickness. Together, they found the perfect way to fulfil their travel aspirations.

Their first impressions of each other were endearing. Colin thought Terry looked very nice and easy-going, while Terry found Colin's shirts to be terrible. Despite this humorous start, their connection grew stronger with each passing day.

Colin and Terry onboard Marella Discovery 2

Onboard the Marella Cruises’ ships, Colin and Terry have their favourite spots. They both love the atrium on Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2, the Mediterranean bar on Marella Explorer, Flutes on Explorer 2, and the Summer House on Voyager. Their favourite restaurant is Vista, which they enjoy on all ships.

To anyone considering a cruise holiday, Colin and Terry have one piece of advice: "Go for it. It will be the best holiday you could possibly have, with great service, good food, exceptional entertainment, and a different port of call every day."