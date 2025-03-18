Sussex Tree Festival 2025 programme announced

Celebrate the value, impact and beauty of trees with a host of events for everyone to enjoy.

The programme for the Tree Festival 2025 – a celebration of trees – has officially launched today (18 March 2025).

Centred around two weeks in June, but with events throughout the spring and summer, the festival offers something for everyone to enjoy.

All the events have one thing in common – they celebrate the amazing value and beauty of trees in our area.

Following the success of last year’s event, this year’s programme has been expanded beyond Brighton & Hove to include the entire Living Coast Biosphere, Sussex.

Community groups across the area are organising events to enjoy and contribute to.

Celebrating the value of trees

CPRE Sussex trustee Penny Hudd said:“We are delighted to expand this year’s festival across the Living Coast UNESCO Biosphere and give more people than ever the opportunity to celebrate the value of trees.

"We have a hugely exciting programme of events lined up – from talks and walks to children’s activities, storytelling and music.”

Branch Out conference

This year’s festival will officially launch with the Branch Out conference in Shoreham on 14 June.

Join keynote speaker Susan Raikes, director of Wakehurst, and an exciting panel of experts to find out how you can join the wave of people planting, nurturing and protecting Sussex trees.

Photo competition

As well as the events programme, there are opportunities to get involved before the festival and throughout June with pre-festival events, tree trailsand the 'I love this tree because...’ photography competition.

Martin Harris, Chair of The Living Coast, said: “We are thrilled to support the Tree Festival with CPRE, a fantastic series of events encouraging local residents to connect with nature on their doorstep.”

Tree Festival 2025

The Tree Festival 2025 highlights the extraordinary beauty and value of trees.

It is organised by CPRE Sussex, the countryside charity, volunteers and local groups.

The festival is sponsored by Connick Tree Care and Rampion Offshore Wind and supported by The Living Coast.

The Tree Festival starts in late April and continues throughout the spring and summer.

The main programme takes over two weekends in June with events on the 14, 15, 21 and 22.

View the full programme here: cpresussex.org.uk/tree-festival/.