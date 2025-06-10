Sussex Tree Festival 2025 starts this weekend

Festival celebrating the beauty, value and impact of trees arrives in Sussex.

The main programme for the Tree Festival 2025 starts this weekend (14 and 15 June).

Held across the Living Coast Biosphere, Sussex, the festival includes guided tours, free family activities, poetry, music and much more.

Branch Out symposium

A highlight of the opening weekend will be the Branch Out Tree Festival Symposium in Shoreham on Saturday (14 June).

The symposium includes talks from some of the country’s top nature experts.

Workshops, walks and tours

Other highlights this weekend include tree tours, guided walks and the chance to make an insect hotel.

The programme continues next weekend (21 and 22 June) with family wellbeing walks, a woodcraft workshop and a celebration of the solstice.

Further events will be held throughout the summer, including an exhibition of winning entries from the ‘I love this tree because...’ photo competition.

Celebrating trees

CPRE Sussex trustee Penny Hudd said:“This year’s Tree Festival is packed full of events for everyone to enjoy.

"The one thing they have in common – they all celebrate the amazing value and beauty of trees in Sussex.”

The Tree Festival 2025 is organised by CPRE Sussex, the countryside charity, volunteers and local groups.

It is sponsored by Connick Tree Care and Rampion Offshore Wind and supported by The Living Coast.

View the full programme here: cpresussex.org.uk/tree-festival/.