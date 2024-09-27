Sussex Weald MP revisits Station Youth Centre in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The MP for Sussex Weald, Nus Ghani, made a special visit to the Station Youth Centre in Western Road on Thursday [26 September] to find out more about the opportunities Hailsham Youth Service is providing and the impact of the team's work on the local community.

Visiting the afternoon session at the Centre, Mrs Ghani met with youth workers, seeing for herself some of the projects being undertaken by Service staff and taking part in various activities with young people who were in attendance.

"We are delighted that Mrs Ghani could visit the new youth facility in Hailsham again," said Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager. "The young people present enjoyed their conversations with her, as did the youth workers and community partners."

"It was a pleasure to give Mrs Ghani a taste of what we do here at the Station Youth Centre and tell her more about our other facilities and support work available for local young people. Her interest in our previous work and ongoing projects are very much appreciated. She showed great interest in learning about the local provisions available to young people via Hailsham Youth Service."

Funded and managed by the Town Council, Hailsham Service provides activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area and operates the Monday Youth Hub and Hellingly Youth Hub sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays respectively, in addition to organising free and low-cost activities at various locations as part of the 'Friday Night Project'.

The Station Youth Centre is currently open to young people on Tuesdays (3.15pm-5.15pm / Yrs 6-8) and Thursdays (6.15pm-8.30pm / Yrs 9-12), from 24th September. Additional days/sessions will be introduced in the coming weeks, once the refurbishment of the building has been completed.

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, who attended the official opening of the Station Youth Centre on 14th September commented: "We are pleased Nus Ghani has taken an interest in the youth service provision the Town Council provides by visiting not only cutting the ribbon to open the centre earlier this month, but agreeing to revisit the centre to help celebrate our local achievements and meet the young people who benefit from this service."

"I'm extremely grateful to our team at Hailsham Youth Service for continually providing young people with ample activities in a safe environment to help keep them occupied when not at school, and for the dedication and enthusiasm of staff from the outset. For 25 years, the Service has improved the quality of life for local young people in the town and surrounding rural villages."

"Such benefits have been achieved through the integrated provision of recreation, opportunities for personal and social development, information and advice."

For further information on Hailsham Youth Service, email [email protected]. or visit https://hailshamyouthservice.org.