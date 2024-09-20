Sussex Weald MP schedules revisit to Hailsham youth centre just two weeks after its opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The MP for Sussex Weald, Nus Ghani, will make a special visit to the Station Youth Centre in Western Road on Thursday 26th September to find out more about the opportunities Hailsham Youth Service is providing, the impact of the team's work on the local community and to meet young people attending the centre.

"We are delighted to be able to meet Nus Ghani at the centre again and to tell her more about the activities and opportunities provided for the town's young people," said Joel Cottingham, Deputy Youth Service Manager. "We'll take this special opportunity to welcome her interest in the youth service's ongoing projects, particularly the recent opening of the Station Youth Centre and the work we do with the young people in Hailsham and surrounding areas."

"Hopefully, Mrs Ghani will learn a great deal about Hailsham Youth Service, acquire a good understanding of how we are continually developing, and find out about our plans for improving services even more in the future."

Funded and managed by the Town Council, Hailsham Service provides activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area and operates the Monday Youth Hub and Hellingly Youth Hub sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays respectively, in addition to organising free and low-cost activities at various locations as part of the 'Friday Night Project'.

Official opening of The Station Youth Centre on Saturday 14th September

The Station Youth Centre is currently open to young people on Tuesdays (3.15pm-5.15pm / Yrs 6-8) and Thursdays (6.15pm-8.30pm / Yrs 9-12), from 24th September. Additional days/sessions will be introduced in the coming weeks, once the refurbishment of the building has been completed.

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, who attended the official opening of the Station Youth Centre on 14th September commented: "We are pleased Nus Ghani has taken an interest in the youth service provision the Town Council provides by visiting not only cutting the ribbon to open the centre earlier this month, but agreeing to a revisit next week to help celebrate our local achievements and meet the young people who benefit from this service."

"I'm extremely grateful to our team at Hailsham Youth Service for continually providing young people with ample activities in a safe environment to help keep them occupied when not at school, and for the dedication and enthusiasm of staff from the outset. For 25 years, the Service has improved the quality of life for local young people in the town and surrounding rural villages."

"Such benefits have been achieved through the integrated provision of recreation, opportunities for personal and social development, information and advice."

For further information on Hailsham Youth Service, email [email protected]. or visit https://hailshamyouthservice.org.