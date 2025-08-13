Sussex YouTuber whose virtual challenge raised hundreds of thousands for charity named as JustGiving Award finalist

A YouTuber based in East Sussex has been named a finalist in the Social for Good category at this year’s JustGiving Award after his virtual endurance event raised over £350k for charity.

In memory of his father who he lost to suicide, Jimmy Broadbent, 34, who has over one million subscribers on YouTube, has created a digital space where racers and spectators can unite for mental health awareness.

The event, now in its sixth year, has drawn global attention - including a surprise appearance from F1 champion Max Verstappen – and has currently raised £363k for mental health charity, Mind.

Jimmy said: “It’s so cool to be nominated for this award. I really hope it inspires others to start fundraising for charities that mean something to them. This event started six years ago as a way to remember my dad, and since then, it’s grown into something so much bigger. It’s honestly the most important part of my year, and I hope I can keep doing it for many more.

“I’ve been through my own struggles with mental health, and sometimes just having a space to talk and let things out makes all the difference - that’s exactly what Mind offers. It’s an amazing feeling to have raised so much for such an important charity.”

Jimmy is one of 20 finalists to be named at the JustGiving Awards this year, after over 18,000 nominations were made by the general public. To be nominated, entrants had to have used JustGiving to raise money for a charity or personal cause over the last 12 months.

The finalists were shortlisted by an internal judging panel from JustGiving, with four finalists for each of the five new categories chosen. Alongside the Influencer: Social for Good, the other categories are Kids: Rising Star, Community: Outstanding Commitment, Team: Stronger Together and Endurance: Mind over Miles.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said: “In 25 years, over £7 billion has been raised for good causes by millions of incredible fundraisers on JustGiving. The Awards is our way of shining a light on those extraordinary individuals whose courage, compassion and commitment inspire us all.

"With thousands of remarkable nominees this year, narrowing them down to just 20 finalists was no easy task. Among them, Jimmy’s fundraising efforts really stood out. By consistently using his platform to champion mental health, he’s created an event that raises both vital funds and awareness, year after year. We’re honoured to have Jimmy as one of this year’s finalists.”

This year the awards coincide with JustGiving’s 25th anniversary. Instead of being recognised with a traditional award ceremony, JustGiving is now offering winners an immersive experience that they’ll remember forever.

The winners will be chosen by the public, with voting opening on Monday 11 August. Members of the public will have three weeks to make their decision, with voting closing on Sunday 31 August.

To vote for the winners of this year’s JustGiving Awards visit: https://page.justgiving.com/justgiving-awards-vote

To find out more about Jimmy’s fundraising journey or to support his fundraising efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jimmy-broadbent-rfmh6

