The Sutton & District Horticultural Society Summer Show will be held on Sunday 3rd August in Sutton Village Hall and will be open for visitors from 2pm - 4.30pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Show is open to everyone and in addition to the horticultural classes there are classes for floral art, cookery and a special junior section for cookery and handicraft.

Entry forms can be found in the Society Programme or from the website www.suttonandbarlavington.co.uk/horticultural-society

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries need to be submitted by 6pm on Friday 1st August in the special entry box outside No.5 The Street and staged on the day by 10.45am in Sutton Village Hall.

Refreshments, home made cakes and Pimm's will be available for visitors in the afternoon.

Prize giving will be at 4pm followed by a raffle.