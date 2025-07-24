Sutton & District Horticultural Society Summer Show
The Sutton & District Horticultural Society Summer Show will be held on Sunday 3rd August in Sutton Village Hall and will be open for visitors from 2pm - 4.30pm.
The Show is open to everyone and in addition to the horticultural classes there are classes for floral art, cookery and a special junior section for cookery and handicraft.
Entry forms can be found in the Society Programme or from the website www.suttonandbarlavington.co.uk/horticultural-society
Entries need to be submitted by 6pm on Friday 1st August in the special entry box outside No.5 The Street and staged on the day by 10.45am in Sutton Village Hall.
Refreshments, home made cakes and Pimm's will be available for visitors in the afternoon.
Prize giving will be at 4pm followed by a raffle.