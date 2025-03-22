Sutton & District Spring Show to take place on April 6

The Sutton & District Spring Show will be held on Sunday 6th April in Sutton Village Hall and open for visitors from 2.30pm.

The show is open to everyone with classes in floral art, photography, handicraft, cookery as well as a special junior section in addition to the horticultural classes.

Entry forms can be found in the programme on the suttonandbarlavington.co.uk website and must be in the special entries box outside No.5 The Street, Sutton by 6pm on Friday 4th April.

In the afternoon refreshments and home made cakes will be available for visitors. Prizegiving will be at 4pm followed by a raffle.