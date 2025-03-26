Sutton -The Forgotten Settlement: Seaford historian to give talk

Do you live in Seaford or Sutton? Charlie Grimble, a local historian will take you through a richly illustrated talk to make you reconsider your answer to this question.

Using material from the Seaford Museum, The Keep, his own research and shamelessly supporting that done by other local historians, he will take you on a journey across 1,200 years that will help explain features in this part of Seaford that will help you appreciate even more this lovely part of Sussex by the Sea.

This will be on April 11th at 7 pm, in the Little Theatre in Steyne Road, Seaford.

As our talks are proving to be very popular, you must book your seat in advance at www.seafordmuseum.co.uk/events to avoid disappointment.