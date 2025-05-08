Sutton Village Open Gardens, Sunday June 8, 1-6pm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The small, beautiful and friendly village of Sutton, near Petworth, is once again opening its gardens. Fourteen gardens will be open so come and take a walk around our wide variety of plots and see the fabulous views.

The gardens range in size from traditional cottage gardens upwards. As well as traditional herbaceous borders and roses, some have vegetables and fruit, some are focused on wildlife with ponds and wild flowers and many have stunning views of the South Downs.

Refreshments, cakes and scones will be available and a selection of plants will be on sale.

Sutton is situated 6 miles southeast of Petworth, Postcode RH20 1PS, parking is available and signposted as you approach the village.

Downland view

Adult admission £7.50pp, children under 16 free.

Tickets available on the day from the Village Hall, opposite the White Horse Inn, or from Whitelocks, which is a short distance along the Street heading towards the church.

Funds raised will be used towards church maintenance and the provision of a much needed bench.