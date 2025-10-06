Swim for Ukraine - Chichester 81 year old's appeal
This is Julian’s second Swimathon to raise money for New Forest for Ukraine, the Lymington based humanitarian aid charity which regularly sends lorry loads of humanitarian aid for homeless and vulnerable people across Ukraine, gathered from donations of goods and funds from people across the New Forest, the South of England and beyond. NFFU has now sent over 635 tonnes of aid including over 613 generators to Ukraine and has just launched its winter campaign to get badly needed supplies and equipment to families in Ukraine.
In November 2023 at the age of 79 Julian swam 132 lengths at the Oasis Pool and together with several supporting swimmers raised £2,750.
But Julian wants to do more. So after two more years at the age of 81 Julian plans to break his personal best and swim 150 lengths, (2 1/2 miles) and aims to raise £5,000, with the support of the other swimmers.
“£5,000 could get two articulated lorries to Ukraine carrying about 20 tonnes of aid” says Julian. “Or 200 portable stoves for families to use for cooking in a freezing Ukrainian winter when they have lost their power, or worse, their home”.
“I’ve been inspired by how you can make a difference to individual people in Ukraine. At 81 I can do that, and it shows you are never too old to make a difference’.
To support Julian's Swimathon
Donate at: www.justgiving.com/page/julian-lindsey-clark-1
Support Julian and swim for Ukraine Any distance, in any pool.