Swim for Ukraine - Chichester 81 year old's appeal

Appealing for swimmers and supporters, 81 year old Selsey resident Julian Lindsay Clark is taking on a Swimathon to swim 2 1/2 miles to raise money for aid for Ukraine on 5th November at the Oasis Pool at the Seal Bay Resort in Selsey. Julian is asking for anyone to support him with donations via Just Giving or to get sponsored and join him at Selsey or in their local pool.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is Julian’s second Swimathon to raise money for New Forest for Ukraine, the Lymington based humanitarian aid charity which regularly sends lorry loads of humanitarian aid for homeless and vulnerable people across Ukraine, gathered from donations of goods and funds from people across the New Forest, the South of England and beyond. NFFU has now sent over 635 tonnes of aid including over 613 generators to Ukraine and has just launched its winter campaign to get badly needed supplies and equipment to families in Ukraine.

In November 2023 at the age of 79 Julian swam 132 lengths at the Oasis Pool and together with several supporting swimmers raised £2,750.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Julian wants to do more. So after two more years at the age of 81 Julian plans to break his personal best and swim 150 lengths, (2 1/2 miles) and aims to raise £5,000, with the support of the other swimmers.

Julian gets ready to swim in his Ukrainian colours

“£5,000 could get two articulated lorries to Ukraine carrying about 20 tonnes of aid” says Julian. “Or 200 portable stoves for families to use for cooking in a freezing Ukrainian winter when they have lost their power, or worse, their home”.

“I’ve been inspired by how you can make a difference to individual people in Ukraine. At 81 I can do that, and it shows you are never too old to make a difference’.

To support Julian's Swimathon

Donate at: www.justgiving.com/page/julian-lindsey-clark-1

Support Julian and swim for Ukraine Any distance, in any pool.