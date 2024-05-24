Sycamore Grove and Association of Carers partner to bring comfort and joy to Eastbourne DGH

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sycamore Grove and the Association of Carers in Hastings are proud to announce a heart-warming donation to the dementia team at Eastbourne DGH.Laurence, a dedicated member of the Sycamore Grove team, recently delivered a thoughtful collection of fiddle blankets.

These unique blankets, generously provided by the Association of Carers, are more than just cosy comfort. Filled with various textures, objects, and activities, fiddle blankets are specifically designed to stimulate the senses and offer a calming distraction for people living with dementia.

“These fiddle blankets are a wonderful way to bring a little joy and stimulation to the lives of patients who live with dementia or cognitive impairment at Eastbourne DGH, to be able to help even if it is in this little way will help a number of people at the hospital. It was a great donation from the Association of carers and I was really happy they asked me to deliver them” said Laurence Amstad of Sycamore Grove.

The Association of Carers plays a vital role in the East Sussex community, offering invaluable support to those caring for loved ones with disabilities or health conditions have a much needed break by offering three hours free care per week using volunteers. Their dedication extends beyond Hastings, and their generosity in providing these fiddle blankets is deeply appreciated. If you wish to help and volunteer or are in need of help please call The Association of Carers on 01424 722309

Laurence with The Association of Carers

Calling All Caring Hearts: Donate Today!

Sycamore Grove is inviting the community to join this initiative. Do you have fiddle blankets, spare TVs, radios, or any other dementia-friendly activities you’d like to donate? Laurence is happy to collect donations at Sycamore Grove and ensure they reach those who need them most.

Together, we can make a difference!