Sycamore Grove and Association of Carers partner to bring comfort and joy to Eastbourne DGH
These unique blankets, generously provided by the Association of Carers, are more than just cosy comfort. Filled with various textures, objects, and activities, fiddle blankets are specifically designed to stimulate the senses and offer a calming distraction for people living with dementia.
“These fiddle blankets are a wonderful way to bring a little joy and stimulation to the lives of patients who live with dementia or cognitive impairment at Eastbourne DGH, to be able to help even if it is in this little way will help a number of people at the hospital. It was a great donation from the Association of carers and I was really happy they asked me to deliver them” said Laurence Amstad of Sycamore Grove.
The Association of Carers plays a vital role in the East Sussex community, offering invaluable support to those caring for loved ones with disabilities or health conditions have a much needed break by offering three hours free care per week using volunteers. Their dedication extends beyond Hastings, and their generosity in providing these fiddle blankets is deeply appreciated. If you wish to help and volunteer or are in need of help please call The Association of Carers on 01424 722309
Calling All Caring Hearts: Donate Today!
Sycamore Grove is inviting the community to join this initiative. Do you have fiddle blankets, spare TVs, radios, or any other dementia-friendly activities you’d like to donate? Laurence is happy to collect donations at Sycamore Grove and ensure they reach those who need them most.
Together, we can make a difference!
For more information or to donate, please contact the Sycamore Grove reception team at 01424 320620.