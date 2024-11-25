Sycamore Grove Care Home brings joy and laughter with special visitors

Sycamore Grove Care Home, a Barchester Healthcare home, recently hosted a series of delightful visits from a group of young and enthusiastic friends from Bluebell Barn Nursery.

These special guests brought joy, laughter, and creativity to the residents, creating lasting memories.

During their visits, the young friends embraced the spirit of fun by donning their pajamas, painting Pudsey Bear faces, and playing various instruments. Their infectious energy and playful antics brought smiles to the faces of the residents, fostering a sense of camaraderie and warmth.

A particular highlight was the residents' captivating performance of “Room on a Broom.” With Nettie taking on the role of the mischievous witch and using puppets to bring the story to life, the residents’ talent and enthusiasm shone through.

Room on the Broom Cast members

“We are incredibly grateful to our young friends for their heartwarming visits,” said Lynette Allen, Activities co-ordinator at Sycamore Grove Care Home. “Their creativity and kindness have brought immense joy to our residents. These experiences not only entertain but also stimulate social interaction and cognitive engagement.”

Sycamore Grove Care Home is committed to providing a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle for its residents. By organizing such engaging activities and welcoming special visitors, the home strives to create a positive and enriching environment.

About Sycamore Grove Care Home

Sycamore Grove Care Home is a welcoming residential care home in Stone Cross, offering a range of personalised care services. The home is dedicated to providing a comfortable and supportive environment for its residents, promoting independence and well-being.