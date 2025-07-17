Take a stroll this Sunday in Worthing with sea views, smiles – and purpose

Looking for a meaningful way to spend your Sunday morning? There’s still time to sign up for Walk With Purpose this Sunday 20th July along Worthing’s beautiful seafront. It’s a great chance to support a worthwhile cause in our local community.

In aid of Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, the event begins at 10am from Beach House Grounds. A fun warm-up to a Wham soundtrack will be led by the inspirational Jenny Emerton of Jem Fit PT.

There’s a Walk With Purpose route for everyone to choose from, including a bracing 10k walk to Sea Lane Café and back, a fabulous 5k stroll, or shorter distances if you're looking for a lighter challenge. Whichever route you choose, every step you take will help Guild Care continue providing services in the local area.

Each year, Guild Care supports more than 3,000 people, including older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities. The charity works to reduce social isolation and stigma, making sure people feel loved, cared for, connected, and accepted just as they are.

The walk will finish back at Beach House Grounds where the celebrations continue with Guild Care’s Family Festival from 10am to 4pm. Expect a friendly festival atmosphere and a great day out for everyone to enjoy with facepainting, rides, games and delicious food.

There will also be live music adding to the festival feel from 11am until 4pm, featuring acts including The Daytonas as well as Mickey & the Loners, a fun and lively band that are sure to get the crowds moving.

Nina Furse of Black & White Dog Training has generously donated a £100 voucher to the Woof With Purpose winner who will also receive a trophy!

Walkers will be given a commemorative t-shirt, a medal, and a digital goodie bag filled with exclusive offers and discounts from fantastic brands like Bowers & Wilkins, First & Last, and Shop Arena Menswear. Bowers & Wilkins are once again generously sponsoring Walk With Purpose, along with other supportive local organisations including ETI Electronic Temperature Instruments, Konsileo Insurance, Roffey Homes, W Group, Kardinal, Arrow Taxis Group, A Star Waste Management, DGCS Security, Pinnacle, and Wall Bros.

Sophie Barton, event organiser at Guild Care, said, “We’ve had a fantastic response from the Worthing community and we’re looking forward to seeing all our walkers out and about on Sunday morning. The atmosphere will be amazing - and every step really does make a difference.

“There’s still time to register to take part, so book now and join the movement this weekend. Lots of wonderful people have already signed up to Walk With Purpose but we’d love to welcome as many walkers as possible – so now’s the perfect time to sign up and join us!”

Book your place to Walk With Purpose this Sunday 20th July, visit www.walkwithpurpose.info and make a positive difference in your community this weekend.