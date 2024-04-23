Take on 50 Miles in May for animals in need

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From jogging to swimming, horse-riding to dog walking, there are no restrictions as to how the 50 miles are completed.

Last year, members of #TeamRaystede completed the challenge in many different ways and Raystede is encouraging those who wish to take part to think outside the box – the weirder and whackier the better!

Participants can take on 1.7 miles a day or conquer longer distances less often - but however they choose to achieve their 50 miles, all the sponsorship money raised will help injured and unwanted animals who so desperately need Raystede’s care.

Wendy Bardsley, Head of Fundraising at Raystede said: “Last year, our virtual challenge was a great success with those taking part clocking up the miles and collectively completing an incredible 1,390 miles for animals in need, that’s the equivalent distance from Raystede to Athens! Between them, they raised over £3,000, which went directly to helping all the animals at Raystede.

“This year, our 50 Miles in May challenge also coincides with National Walking Month which is great incentive to get out and active. You can count down the miles while out walking your dog each day or perhaps you might choose to complete the challenge on a space hopper or even on roller skates. Take part on your own, as part of a team or with your work colleagues - the choice is yours."

Those that sign up to 50 Miles in May challenge will receive a free Raystede T-shirt and join the challenge’s Facebook page to share top tips as well as updates on their progress throughout the month of May.

Wendy continues: “Last year, we loved hearing all the stories from our challengers as they absolutely smashed their targets, many completing even more than 50 miles! Participants like Nick York, who completed a 14-mile half marathon as part of his challenge, and Lisa Dee who not only squeezed in some miles during her lunchbreak in Brighton, but also took the challenge international, walking while on holiday in Tenerife!

”Join #Team Raystede and sign up today for Raystede’s 50 Miles in May challenge at www.raystede.org/50MIM. Together we can make sure injured and unwanted animals receive the care and love they deserve.”

How fundraising makes a difference

Raystede is not government-funded so donations and fundraising are vital to the work of the charity. The charity has to raise £6,500 every day to pay for all the animal care costs so every donation, big or small, makes a huge difference.