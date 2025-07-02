Tamil Learning Centre Crawley Summer Festival 2025 picture gallery: A vibrant celebration of culture, community and sport

The event was a vibrant celebration of culture, community and sport, bringing together families across Crawley for a day full of joy, tradition and togetherness.

Higlights of the event included the official opening with a flame lighting ceremony, a moment of silence to honour fallen soldiers and victims of war, Olympic-style torch relay and anthem ceremony, National anthems - English and Tamil Mozhi Vazhthu – Bharathanatyam welcome dance performance, Dr Tim Fooks speech, a wide range of sports and games for all ages, including adults, face painting, henna art, and cultural stalls featuring clothing, books and perfumes.

There was also live cooking and delicious South Asian food.

There were community and charity stalls run by Crawley Open House, Creative Crawley, Dance Hub, Waste Prevention West Sussex and Forget Me Not/Free shop.

Special Guests Included Dr Tim Fooks, High Sheriff of West Sussex, Atif Nawaz, Councillor, Three Bridges, Deputy Leader of the Council, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Cllr Michael Jones, Councillor, Leader, Crawley Borough Council, Peter Lamb, MP of Crawley and Mrs Brenda Burgess, Councillor Ward Member for Three Bridges.

Event Coordinator Ms Tharmini Linturn said: “The event was not only a celebration of sports and culture but also an opportunity to connect and give back to our community through local charities and creative initiatives.”

