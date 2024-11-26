Taylor Wimpey development in Hassocks is highly commended at prestigious housebuilder awards ceremony

Taylor Wimpey South Thames is celebrating after being highly commended at the Housebuilder Awards for its Ockley Park development in Hassocks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20th edition of The Housebuilder Awards was held at London’s O2 Arena this month in celebration of excellence in all aspects of the sector, including in customer satisfaction, marketing, design, staff development, regeneration and sustainability.

The housebuilder’s West Sussex development was highly commended in the ‘Best design for three storeys or fewer’ category at the annual awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A panel of expert judges from the housebuilding industry assessed all the entries and recognised the best from each category.

Taylor Wimpey South Thames, Ockley Park development in Hassocks

Ockley Park features 500 high quality sustainable homes, 30% of which are provided as affordable housing. The scheme includes attractive open spaces, play areas, a trim trail and a community orchard. There is also land set aside for a new school and community building.

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re delighted to have been highly commended for our Ockley Park site at the Housebuilder Awards. All of the team at the development have worked incredibly hard and we’re so thrilled that their efforts have been recognised.”

Taylor Wimpey South Thames currently has a range of two, three and four bedroom homes at Ockley Park, with prices starting from £425,000.