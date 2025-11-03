Team GB athlete and TV personality Harry Aikines-Aryeetey joins thousands of locals at K2 Crawley community fun day

The celebratory event marked the completion of the leisure centre’s impressive £2.5m refurbishment, alongside its milestone 20th anniversary.

The Commonwealth gold medallist spent four hours at the event showcasing the centre's newly renovated fitness facilities and engaging with local residents.

Speaking on the day, Harry commented: “The newly refurbished K2 Crawley is absolutely amazing. I am so impressed - I came here expecting a lot, but my expectations have been blown out of the water. The atmosphere here at the open day has been amazing. I love a party and it really is just that. There is something for everyone - it’s a great vibe!”

The packed event saw residents flock to the centre to check out the brand-new gym, studio facilities for spin and group exercise, alongside further upgrades, with free access available throughout the day.

With such a vast array of free activities on offer, local residents were spoilt for choice and many took part in one or more of the free sessions, Active Antz, trampolining and climbing proving the most popular.

Some 650 residents took advantage of free public swimming sessions, while another 100 participants joined a variety of group exercise classes throughout the day, ranging from high-energy Body Pump to calming Pilates sessions.

Local sports clubs brought their energy to the event, offering a wide range of taster sessions, allowing residents to trial everything from special dance workshops with Dance Hub and Fi Steps, to kid’s football with Football Fun Factory, Little Kickers Football and Girls Wildcats Football, alongside British Ju Jitsu and Karate.

Children were entertained throughout the day with face painting alongside access to an array of free sessions including Pool Inflatable Fun, Family Racket Sports and much more.

Other highlights of the day included Diving lessons, Triathlon tasters and inclusive activities such as Wheelchair Rugby and Bowls.

Jon Hodgson, Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: "The turnout for our 20th birthday celebration exceeded our expectations, with thousands of local residents coming to experience our newly refurbished state-of-the-art facilities.

“Harry brought his trademark energy and enthusiasm to the event, spending time meeting visitors and putting our new equipment through its paces.

“As an elite athlete, his seal of approval for our upgraded gym and studio facilities means a lot, and it was fantastic to welcome him to our site.

“The atmosphere throughout the day was electric, and we couldn't have asked for a better way to celebrate our anniversary whilst showcasing our enhanced centre to the community."

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “It was fantastic to see so many families and residents come together to celebrate this milestone for K2 Crawley.

“The newly refurbished facilities are a real asset to our community, and the turnout today shows just how valued this centre is. Events like this highlight the power of sport and leisure in bringing people together, promoting healthier lifestyles, and creating lasting memories.”

K2 Crawley’s major investment includes a fully refurbished gym with brand-new Life Fitness equipment, expanded training and recovery zones, modernised group exercise studios, and a sleek new reception area — all designed to support the health and wellbeing of the local community.

Harry is an ambassador for Everyone Active's Sporting Champions programme, a talent development initiative that provides promising athletes with free access to training facilities.

Having trained at his local Everyone Active centre in South London for over a decade, he is passionate about supporting the next generation of athletes through both world-class facilities and mentoring. Applications for the next intake will open in Spring 2026.

1 . Contributed Harry checks out K2 Crawley’s fully refurbished gym Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed A wall sit competition with Harry, Everyone Active colleagues and councillors Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed More than 2,000 local residents visited the open day Photo: Submitted