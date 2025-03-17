“Team John” training for half marathon after losing John, 56, to a brain tumour

Fourteen friends and family will take on the London Landmarks Half Marathon on 6th April, to raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of John.

When John Martin, from Rotherfield, East Sussex, learned he had a brain tumour in 2021, his life and his family’s changed forever. John was diagnosed with a glioblastoma - the most common high grade primary brain tumour in adults – and he immediately embarked on two and a half years of gruelling treatment. He and his family – wife Juliette, and children Annabelle (now 22) and Toby (20) - vowed to spend as much time together as possible, and amid the necessary medical appointments, scans and “bad news”, the family made precious memories with dog walks, pub meals, skiing, a canal boat holiday and a trip to Jersey. John was able to watch both children in national and international curling competitions – and to fulfil his childhood dream, to fly a Spitfire. He died in August 2024, with his family around him, as he had wished.

On April 6th, fourteen of John’s friends and family - including Juliette, Annabelle and Toby - will tackle the iconic London Landmarks Half Marathon, raising funds and awareness of brain tumours in his memory.

The race, which starts on Whitehall and finishes by Trafalgar Square, takes runners through the heart of London, The group have varying levels of running experience, and the 13.1 mile route will be a tough test for John’s wife Juliette. She said:

Juliette Martin and husband John.

“The race will be a huge challenge for me as I have never run anything like this distance before. I’ve only twice run 10k with friends. But remembering John, and all the other people who have and are suffering from brain tumours will keep me going.

“We often said we remained “optimistically realistic” about John’s diagnosis. We never tried to pretend it wasn’t going to end with him dying - we just hoped for as long as possible with him as well as possible.

“Because of John’s illness, I learned more than I ever wanted to know about brain tumours, particularly glioblastomas. We are doing this run to raise money, so there can be fewer Johns in the future - and so that The Brain Tumour Charity can offer support to our warriors and their families as they come to terms with this devastating diagnosis."

For another team member, Jo Hynes, lining up on race day will be particularly special. Since 2023, she has been dealing with her own cancer diagnosis. She said:

John Martin was able to fulfil his dream to fly a Spitfire before he died.

“Despite his own terrible diagnosis, John was there offering support, and inspiring me to just accept the hand I was dealt and never, ever ask “why me?” He really was a very special man.

“Last year, there were times even getting out of bed left me out of breath and exhausted. And so I am incredibly grateful to be well enough to sign up for this run. There is no denying that this is going to be a huge challenge, but I will give it my all.”

Team John will remember him with special wristbands on the day. Juliette explained: “Those that knew John know that his wardrobe was 70% farmers’ checked shirts, so all the members of Team John will be wearing a wristband made from his shirt stash. Team John will also be supported by three teddy bear mascots, all sporting his favoured fabric.”

Fundraising is going brilliantly, with the team’s combined total now over £9,000.

All fourteen members of "Team John" will run the London Landmarks Half Marathon in his memory.

Bethany Armitage, Senior Events Officer at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “Huge thank you to Team John for their determination and hard work preparing for the London Landmarks Half Marathon. We wish them all the very best with their race.

“Every day in the UK, 34 people hear the words ‘you have a brain tumour’ – and unlike other cancers, survival rates have not improved over the last 40 years.

"We are leading the way in changing this and truly fighting brain tumours on all fronts through our work.

John's wife Juliette Martin with children Annabelle and Toby - part of 14 strong "Team John."

“It’s through the incredible efforts of people like Team John that we can change these shocking statistics in the future and bring hope to the thousands of people who are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year.”

The Brain Tumour Charity is the UK’s largest dedicated brain tumour charity, committed to fighting brain tumours on all fronts.

It funds pioneering research to increase survival and improve treatment options as well as raise awareness of brain tumour symptoms and effects to bring about earlier diagnosis.

The Charity also provides support for everyone affected so that they can live as full a life as possible, with the best quality of life.

To find out more, visit: thebraintumourcharity.org/