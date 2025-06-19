Telscombe Cliffs mum turns her back on the rat race to launch 'Sew Happy' after quilting helped her to overcome family trauma

But now the mum from Telscombe Cliffs has given up the rat race to launch The Sew Happy Quilters’ Association (SHQA), after finding solace in patchwork and quilting while recovering from a major operation during the Covid lockdowns.

50 year-old Rachel has been sewing since she was a child, finding it a welcome distraction from life in ‘a strict religious family,’ she explained.

When she started quilting eight years’ ago, she enshrined the story of how she found the courage to leave the religion in her twenties, in the form of a large quilt, which now hangs on the wall of her sewing room. More recently, quilting has given her respite from the full-time care of her disabled daughter.

Rachel, who started teaching patchwork and quilting 18 months ago, says the SHQA will operate in the same way she runs her classes, with a strong focus on positivity and encouragement.

“We welcome stitchers of all abilities, and embrace individual differences in style and approach,” she says. “The SHQA is not about perfect corners, perfect stitches, or perfect points. It’s about encouraging each other in our art of quilting, in whatever form that takes, and promoting an environment where everyone feels comfortable so they can ask any questions they like. This is how our new association will operate, in a spirit of generosity, inspiring each other”. “It’s just like our strapline says” she adds. “We will be ‘quilting friendships one stitch at a time’”.

Rachel’s relaxed approach will be championed at the Festival of Quilts event at Birmingham’s NEC from 31st July to 3rd August. The Sew Happy Quilters’ Association is sponsoring The Joy of Sharing, a new category for quilts which “simply want to be seen and not judged!” she says, adding: “It’s for quilters who just want to share their wonderful creations, and there are no constraints what kind of quilting styles can be exhibited. As long as it’s finished, anything goes!”.