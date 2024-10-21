The Anchorage Care Home Pulborough Wear It Pink for Breast Cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Friday, October 18 we opened our home up to raise money for life-saving research and life-changing support. We had such amazing support from all of our Anchorage Family and raised an astonishing £225.

Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink day is one of the biggest fundraising events in the UK. Taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, thousands of amazing people wear it pink in their work places for the UK’s largest breast cancer charity, Breast Cancer Now.

They are on a mission to make sure that by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives, and is supported to live well. By wearing it pink, you can help us get there.

Residents, Relatives and Staff wore Pink to raise awareness alongside our very own Anchorage ping logo Bugs and Pink ribbons that the residents cut out during arts and crafts sessions in the week.

One of our residents with our very own Emotional Support Doggie 'Selly'

Sylvia an ex-staff member, kindly baked a Breast Awareness cake for us in support. It caused quite an audience. Seriously yummy sponge cake for us all to enjoy alongside some cupcakes that our chef’s had baked for us, and with sweet treats like that, the fundraising pot grew in size like our Belly’s!

Numerous games took place during the day, Pink Bingo a favorite amongst our residents, with each prize continuing with the Pink theme. Some residents hadn’t played before, so was a great introduction to another activity. Residents are looking forward to working through the activity packs we put together.

Guess the weight of the cake was won by Doreen, who managed to get the closest number to the weight of 2.6lbs

Quiz with Liz in the afternoon was great fun, we were able to download some super fundraising packs from wear it Pink which helped us not only raise awareness with some very informative posters, but raise all important funds for breast cancer now.

We had such amazing support from all of our Anchorage Family and raised an astonishing £225. THANK YOU!