The Beacon “squadron” entertain crowds at Eastbourne Carnival

The Red Barrows, otherwise known as The Beacon management team and marketing company Media Attention, took part in Eastbourne Carnival’s fantastic procession on Saturday.

The team turned out in colourful outfits, wearing brilliant white flying helmets and pushing their red barrows along the promenade. When the procession came to a temporary halt on its journey along the seafront, the team entertained spectators by showing off their acrobatic skills with a wheelbarrow.

The Beacon Community Manager, Hend Moussa, said she was thrilled to be playing a part in the Eastbourne Carnival as a key member of the Red Barrows.

“It’s all a bit of fun, but I am so pleased The Beacon was able to show its support for this fantastic annual event,” Hend said. “We were on parade in colourful costumes and I think we stood out. Spectators were very supportive and encouraged us with loud cheers.”

Hend continued: “I don’t think the genuine Red Arrows had too much to worry about, but it was done to raise as much money as possible for local charities.”

The theme for this year was Celebrations of the World featuring members of the local community and entrants from around the world.