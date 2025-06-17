The Bell in Ticehurst Presents 'Midsumor Village Fair' in partnership with Sussex Craft Week

Step into Ticehurst and find an enchanting world of artisan shops: an old haberdashery, artisan florist, gallery, model railway shop, and quirky cafés. In the heart of the village stands The Bell, a large Tudor coaching inn and former assembly hall that has been serving patrons and hosting celebrations for 500 years.

Installed throughout The Bell’s historic buildings is an extraordinary and eclectic art and craft collection: works by megastars Francis Bacon, Tracey Emin, Gilbert & George, Banksy, and Graham Sutherland hang alongside those of local artists and makers. Each of its seven rooms has been curated around a theme drawn out through hand-painted walls and bespoke furniture and packed with original works of art and craft. In the garden are four individual lodges, each a sculpture-architecture hybrid, like the Love Nest, that has been designed to resemble a giant woven bird’s nest.

Launching this month are five new whimsical garden lodges: The Bird House, The Art House, The House of Yew and Eye, The Old Bakehouse and The House of Madness. Each one is styled and filled with original works by Sussex artists and makers.

On 21 June The Bell is hosting Midsumor Village Fair, a folk art exhibition and craft fair showing prints and textiles drawing on Sussex traditions, curated by Jon Tutton, Director, MADE Brighton/London. The works include prints, photographs and textiles by Sarah Young, Flora McLachlan and Rosie Emerson, embroidery by Emily Barnett, jewellery by Catherine Hambridge and artist boxes by Kate Iles. Complimentary exhibitions at boutiques and shops in Ticehurst Village including Greenfinches, Unset Element and the Old Haberdashery add to the intrigue.

As the sun goes down in The Bell’s magical garden, performers Naomi Wood and Debra Watson will entertain guests with storytelling by firelight.

Solstice celebrations at The Bell in Ticehurst start at 11am on Saturday 21 June. For more information, or to book a table or stay at The Bell, visit: thebellinticehurst.com

1 . Contributed Print by Rosie Emerson Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Woodwose Screenprint by Sarah Young Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Jewellery by Catherine Hambridge Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Room at The Bell in Ticehurst Photo: Submitted