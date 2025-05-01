The Big Fix returns to West Sussex this May – here’s how to get involved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents across West Sussex are being encouraged to take action against waste by repairing and reusing items instead of throwing them away.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running throughout May, The Big Fix campaign brings together volunteers, communities and repair cafés across the county to show how simple fixes can help tackle climate change, cut costs and extend the life of everyday belongings.

Repair cafés are free, volunteer-run events where people can bring broken items to be repaired and learn practical skills. They help revive a range of household items, from clothing and furniture to kettles, lamps and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex County Council is proudly supporting The Big Fix by highlighting the dates, times and locations of established repair cafés in our county, educating residents about the benefits of repair and hosting an online forum for repair cafés and residents to connect and share tips for fixing everyday items.

The Big Fix supports local repair cafés across West Sussex

Our community climate map can help you find your nearest repair café in West Sussex: Community Climate Action Map | Your Voice West Sussex.

Councillor Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Reducing waste, encouraging reuse and increasing recycling are all important elements of Our Council Plan. The Big Fix not only helps people reduce waste, but also empowers communities to share knowledge and develop practical skills in the future.

“Repair cafés are run by dedicated volunteers who give their time and expertise to help others. They're a brilliant example of what can be achieved when communities come together to make a difference.”

Why should we repair?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every time we throw something away, we’re not just discarding an item – we're wasting the raw materials, energy and water that went into making it. Repairing helps conserve valuable natural resources and cuts down on carbon emissions, all while saving money and passing on vital skills.

Originally launched by Recycle Devon in 2019, The Big Fix began as a response to throwaway culture, encouraging people to use their local repair cafés and fix broken household belongings. In 2020, the campaign expanded and saw over 2,500 items repaired across the UK in a single day. In May 2024, the campaign saw 3,177 items fixed throughout the month – 132 of those in West Sussex, across four repair cafés.

See our information page for details on repair cafés in West Sussex and tips on repairing at home: The Big Fix - West Sussex County Council.