The bluebells are now fully out – visit the popular Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail

The bluebells are now fully out - and the popular Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail is running daily until Thursday May 8.

It's the 52nd year of the famous Walk at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Road, Arlington, Polegate, BN26 6SHJ, and 26 charities are raising money by taking over the running of the food and drink operation.

Owner John McCutchan said: "As of Tuesday, the bluebells are now fully out, which is what we have all been waiting for.

"Bluebells can now be seen in all areas of the wood and the white wood anemone are gradually going to seed.

John McCutchan

"The beautiful blue haze is really stunning in places and this will be enhanced as more flowers emerge.

"The weather is very good this week, and I would urge people to come and see the Walk at its most beautiful best.

"It really is a stunning picture.

"This year we opened a week earlier than we did in 2024, and it is never easy to know exactly when to to do so. I do say this every year, but we are weather dependant."

The bluebells are out

The Bluebell Walk is a delightful circular walk through the bluebell wood. There is the chance to enjoy the five farm trails, watch the Pygmy Goats and their Kids Kerry Hill Sheep and their lambs, view the 2024 winning images of our annual Photographic Competition, visit the plant stall run for Arlington’s Village Church, the Book Room run by Driving for the Disabled, the Sundries Stall run by Hailsham Old Pavilion Society.

Each year John and his team try to make changes to make the visitor experience even more enjoyable. For 2025, there is a new efficient and improved system to serve the hot food and drinks. There is also a new Farm Walks map with improved signage.

John added: "Please come and visit you, you will be assured of a warm welcome and I am sure a very enjoyable time."

There are 18 mobility scooters available free of charge for those with mobility issues and the walk is suitable for wheelchairs. During the Bluebell Walk, Bates Green garden on the site is also open every day.

For more information, go to www.bluebellwalk.co.uk and www.batesgreengarden.co.uk