The buzz about trees: Scientists at Wakehurst harness sound to understand bee abundance

Wakehurst in Sussex has announced ‘The Buzz About Trees’, an innovative new study that harnesses cutting-edge bioacoustics technology to monitor bee abundance. With wild bee populations in decline, scientists at Kew’s wild botanic garden are investigating which trees and plants best support pollinators, offering vital insights that could transform urban biodiversity.

High-tech bioacoustics sensors placed in trees will count pollinators by their buzz

Range of trees selected for study from across Wakehurst's varied landscape

Scientists hope findings will inform landscape planning in urban areas

Marking a major new step for Kew’s pollination research, scientists have installed state-of-the-art bioacoustics monitors in Wakehurst’s trees. These non-invasive monitors combine acoustics technology and environmental sensors to listen for the buzz of bees’ wing beats, interpreting the sound into heat maps, providing crucial ecological data for the scientists.

The study forms part of Wakehurst's Nature Unlocked research programme, which sees the landscape transform into a living laboratory, as scientists use the diverse habitats to explore the value of biodiversity. With a smaller footprint than wildflower meadows, trees could provide extensive benefits to pollinators in towns and cities and with this data, scientists can help populations of critical bees, wasps and more across the country to thrive.

2. An arborist installing a bioacoustics monitor in a lime tree (Tilia)

Eight trees were selected to house the Agrisound monitors, with Wakehurst’s Arboretum team skilfully installing three monitors per tree, alongside solar panels to power each piece of equipment. The trees selected are a mix of native and non-native species and include Horse chestnuts and lime trees which wereselected because of their known benefits to pollinators.

Pollination Research Lead, Dr Janine Griffiths-Lee, commented:

“By using bioacoustics monitors, we can capture invaluable data on pollinator activity in ways never before possible. This technology allows us to listen in on the hidden world of bumblebees, helping us understand which trees support the highest abundance. Our findings will be key to creating greener urban spaces that provide a future for our wildlife.”

This revolutionary new method of monitoring Wakehurst’s bumblebee population will supplement the existing Trees for Bees citizen science trail. A total of 41 trees have been selected to be part of a wider ‘bee safari’, which asks visitors to count the number of pollinators they see buzzing around the trees. The data collected then goes straight to the scientists, who will be looking for any correlations with the data captured on the bioacoustics monitors.