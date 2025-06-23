The Canopy on Crane Street: A vibrant new outdoor performance space launches in Chichester

Chichester city centre is set to welcome an exciting new addition to its cultural and creative life thanks to a new initiative from Chichester BID. The Canopy on Crane Street is a flexible outdoor performance space that will bring live music, spoken word, theatre and more to one of the city’s most characterful side streets, offering a new way to animate the high street and support local talent.

Launching on Sunday 6th July, as part of the Chichester Summer Street Party, The Canopy on Crane Street invites residents, visitors and shoppers to enjoy free live entertainment from 11am to 3pm in the heart of the city’s North Quarter. Local performer Dawn Gracie – a well-known face on Chichester’s cultural scene – will have the honour of opening the space and hosting the day, with a line-up of performers from Creative Beatz Jam Café, Words Out Loud, Chichester Fringe and Ovation Music, as well as Chichester’s Ukrainian Choir.

Funding the project

The project has received part-funding from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It has been led by Chichester BID, who also secured funding from Chichester City Council and a private landlord on Crane Street. The aim: to celebrate the creative spirit of the area, boost footfall to the city centre, and create a new platform for live performance and community connection. The space has been designed so it can be reassembled throughout the summer to support a wide range of events.

“The Canopy on Crane Street is about bringing joy to the everyday. Music and performance have the power to lift people’s spirits – and this is a free, accessible way for everyone to enjoy a moment of culture as part of their visit to the city. Whether you're shopping, meeting friends, grabbing a coffee or getting your hair or nails done, it’s about adding value to the Chichester experience,” says Helen Marshall, CEO of Chichester BID.

“Crane Street is already full of independent spirit and creativity – The Canopy on Crane Street gives us a new way to share that with the wider city. Whether it’s a live band, a poetry reading or a cookery demo, we want this to be a platform for local talent and a magnet for new audiences.”

What to expect at the launch

The Canopy on Crane Street features a beautiful stretch tent structure adorned with hand-drawn crane artwork by Sussex-based artist Jack Stew. New bunting and signage in the street also helps enhance the experience.

Local Crane Street businesses will be getting involved in the launch on Sunday 6th July including Kutchenhaus and Turnwell, who will have an on-site chef serving up delicious nibbles and drinks, while The Guilty Cyclist will be giving out traditional Ukrainian cake. Visitors can also enjoy alfresco seating and refreshments at The Cornish Bakery and Spires Bakery, who will be running a special offer on coffee and tray bakes.

While The Canopy on Crane Street’s launch coincides with the Summer Street Party, the BID will be working with local partners to host further entertainment and activities throughout the summer.

As Chichester continues to evolve, The Canopy on Crane Street offers an inspiring new way to use public space – blending art, community and creativity at the very heart of the city.