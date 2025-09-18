The ‘Coat of Hopes’ is returning to Newhaven after a four year journey to raise awareness of the climate emergency

The Coast of Hopes is on an ongoing walking pilgrimage through the UK, collecting people’s hopes for the places they live, in the face of the climate and ecological emergency. The organisers have committed to continuing the Coat’s journey, until the crisis is resolved.

Barbara Keal from Lewes, founder of the coat said ‘When faced with the enormity of climate and ecological breakdown, I see our only solution being to recognise our dependence on each other to maintain a world which is liveable. The energy to change our way of living must come from love and a willingness to act on behalf of others. Walking with the Coat of Hopes is a practice which develops these attributes, even as we invite strangers throughout the land to put on this Coat of Hopes and “wear the promise that we all belong together”. Every walking day we lean into an unknown future and find fellow humans who are willing to help us on this impossible journey of witness’.

On its journey of over 1800 miles so far, the Coat has been worn and walked by many hundreds of people and has collected more than 700 sewn patches, made by local individuals and community groups (from support groups to primary schools, church congregations to Brownie packs) all along the way.

For the last leg of the journey, the pilgrims will spend their final night in Alfriston on Saturday 20 September. They will then continue on to Seaford and Newhaven on Sunday 21 September.

Local residents are invited to take part in any part of this final leg including a reception at 7pm on Saturday at the Old Chapel Centre in Alfriston, a picnic in Seaford’s Salts recreation ground at 12.30pm on Sunday, followed by the opportunity to walk with the Coat to its original starting point on East Beach Newhaven, arriving around 3pm, where it will be greeted by both Mayor and deputy Mayor of Newhaven as well as Ouse Valley Morris Group who will be dancing a welcome.

The Conference of Parties (COP) is held annually and the next, COP 26 will be held in Brazil in November this year(2).

Helen Frederick, who is part of Seaford Environmental Alliance which runs the local Climate Hub said, ‘Our local climate action community is so excited to welcome the Coat. I watched it set off back in 2021, when we all felt far more positive that governments would take action on the climate. The fact there have been three international summits since then, with no progress, causes many of us great despair. But the Coat reminds us that there is always hope, and it lies in the love and relationships of ordinary people. I hope people can come along and join in.’