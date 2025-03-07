The continental market is back in Crawley town centre until Sunday 9 March from 10am to 6pm (5pm on Sunday), offering a mouth-watering range of food and gifts.

There is a host of international food options such as paella, Indian and Thai street food, noodle dishes and many more. For those with a sweeter tooth, choose from Aunt Annie’s fudge, churros and lots of other treats.

To complement the food options, there is a range of quirky and unusual craft options to browse including South American and leather crafts, Turkish lamps and rugs, and minerals and stones.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “It is a great event that I know will be warmly welcomed back by our residents. Holding events like this really does make a difference to drive footfall in the town centre and contribute to its continued economic success.

“I really enjoyed meeting the traders and sampling some of the great food on offer. Why not come down and have a browse?”