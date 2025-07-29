The Crumbles food and craft market open Friday 1st August

The Crumbles food and craft open this Friday the 1st August 10-1pm at the Sovereign Harbour community centre, Eastbourne open 10-1pm

The Crumbles food and craft market open this Friday 1/8/25 10-1pm is filled with food stalls, craft stalls, plants, cut flowers, fruit and veg, eggs, breads, sweet treats, a huge variety of hand made and home made crafts. Free children’s crafts, free story time.

Pop up cafe with home made cakes and light bites, hot and cold drinks.

Tombola and Raffle raising funds for Williams Syndrome.

Our market is Teddy Bear themed so bring your Bear down join in the story time, enjoy the stalls, make yourself a mask at the free crafting the table and have a lovely time.

The market is open 10-1pm, you can find stalls within the Marge and small halls, the foyer and the outside entrance area.

Cafe tables are available with inside and outside seating.

For information about The Crumbles food and craft market please email Miranda on [email protected] or check out our website on townandvillagemarkets.co.uk

Teddy Bear picnic theme

Facebook and instagram page The Crumbles food and craft market.

Also town and village markets.

We look forward to seeing you.