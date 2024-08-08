The Eastbourne Legal Walk returns this September!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual fundraising event, which unites Eastbourne's legal profession to come together and raise vital funds for Citizens Advice Eastbourne. Last year, almost £3,000 was raised for the charity who work tirelessly to support the local community.

Save the date – the Eastbourne Legal Walk is back in September 2024!

Lawyers and colleagues from Eastbourne are getting together to raise money for their local free legal advice agency. The Legal Walk, returning for the 8th year, will take place on Tuesday 17 September.

The 10km walk will welcome fundraisers from across the legal profession and anyone else who wants to support fair access to justice for all. Fundraisers are hoping to beat last year's total of over £2,500,which will go directly towards Citizens Advice Eastbourne

How to join the Walk

The Walk will begin at Citizens Advice Eastbourne’s office on St Leonard’s Road and finish back at the View Hotel with a drink’s reception. The Walk commences at 5:00pm and fundraisers can join in as groups or individuals. Everyone is welcome!

Last year, the Walk welcomed law firms and those associated with the law industry whilst walking alongside the local community, all in the name of access to justice.

Why We Walk

Between April 2022 and March 2023, over 12,000 people received assistance from Citizens Advice centres in the area. This meant that fewer people were left homeless, in debt, or facing mental and physical issues that were affecting their life.

The important thing is that we raise as much as possible for the advice agencies who are struggling to maintain services with the increased challenges created by the rising cost of living. Data monitoring from the research team showed that demand from Eastbourne residents for Citizens Advice services has been very high year over year. The number of people seeking help with Debt, Benefits, Homelessness and Employment has increased to unprecedented levels, especially with the cost-of-living crisis. Now more than ever it’s crucial to support the free legal advice agencies on the frontline.

Fundraising efforts by the Eastbourne legal walkers helps to pay for this essential work, assisting their local community and supporting fair access to justice.

Bob Nightingale MBE, founder of LLST says: “After what has been an incredibly challenging few years, it’s more important than ever that we come together and raise funds for local advice agencies. The Eastbourne Legal Walk is a fantastic opportunity to bring the community together in the name of access of justice while also having fun. LLST remains committed to supporting these local advice agencies through events such as this.”

“The number of people badly affected by the cost of living crisis continues to increase. Many are facing serious problems and are in desperate need of legal advice. Domestic violence, unemployment, homelessness, and debt are all contributing to the hardship faced by many in our community. They need the support provided by legal advice agencies to resolve these issues.”

You can sign up to the Eastbourne Legal Walk and find more information on the following link on our website - https://londonlegalsupporttrust.org.uk/our-events/walks-in-the-south-east/eastbourne-legal-walk-2024/